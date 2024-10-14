14 Oct, 2024
14 Oct, 2024 @ 14:23
Pedestrian, 35, dies instantly after being hit and crushed by a car in Spain’s Puerto Banus

The A7

A 35-YEAR-OLD man has died after being crushed by a car in Marbella.

The victim was runover on the A-7 at the height of Puerto Banus at around 8.50pm on Sunday.

According to the 112 emergency hotline, witnesses reported a man being stuck underneath a car after being hit by the vehicle.

The name and nationality of the victim have not yet been released.

Paramedics, the Guardia Civil and firefighters rushed to the scene but the man was already dead.

A police investigation will probe the cause of the crash.

It is not clear whether the man had been attempting to cross the road.

It came just two days after a devastating crash on the same stretch of motorway.

A woman was killed on Friday when a McLaren sports car crashed into the motorway barrier on the A-7 near to the Marbella fire station.

Both she and the driver had to be cut out of the vehicle, although nothing could be done to save her.

The driver, a man, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. His current condition is not known.

