Infamous Algarrobico hotel to finally be demolished in southern Spain almost 20 years after construction was halted

SOME 20 years after construction was halted, the infamous Algarrobico hotel will finally be demolished.

Catalina Garcia, Minister for the Environment, has confirmed demolition work on the controversial Algarrobico hotel (Carboneras) will begin within six months.

READ MORE: Yet another legal setback prevents demolition of notorious El Algarrobico hotel in Spain’s Almeria

It comes following an agreement between the Carboneras Town Hall and the central Spanish government.

However, the decision is still pending review from Andalucia’s High Court.

“I think in around six months we will be able to start the demolition and return the area to this illegally occupied area to the locals and to nature,” said Garcia.

The work will be led by the central Spanish government while the Junta will take care of the residue and restore the land.

To move forward, the High Court has requested ‘clarity’ on the definition of the land as ‘not buildable’ in Algarrobico, where the Azata del Sol hotel was built, alongside the El Canillar area.

Meanwhile, the Andalucian High Court has opened a period of suggestions from local environmental groups, including Greenpeace, Ecologistas en Accion and Salvemos Mojacar so that they can share what they deem the appropriate action to restore the area.

READ MORE: Notorious Algarrobico Hotel illegally built in natural Park in Southern Spain ‘to be demolished’