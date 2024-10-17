17 Oct, 2024
17 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in San Javier with pool – € 510,000

Villa

San Javier, Murcia

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 510,000

Elegant and Spacious Villa in the Coveted San Javier Neighborhood Upon arrival, you'll be greeted by a beautifully tiled, low-maintenance garden with an automatic gate leading to private parking. The property also features a stunning saltwater pool, securely enclosed and complete with a jacuzzi and outdoor shower. Ground Floor: You enter into a welcoming hallway that leads to a fully equipped, independent kitchen. This level also includes two bedrooms, one of which is a master suite with a built-in closet and an en-suite bathroom featuring a jacuzzi and shower. A spacious 38 m² living… See full property details

