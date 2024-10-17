Tragic cause of death of British DJ in Ibiza is confirmed

SCOTTISH music producer DJ Jackmaster ‘agonised for two days’ before dying of a head injury in Ibiza.

Real name Jack Revill, he was rushed to Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza on October 10 after suffering an accident.

Sources said the 38-year-old spent two days fighting for his life in intensive care before succumbing to his injuries.

“It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the untimely passing of Jack Revill, known to many as Jackmaster,” the family wrote on his Instagram.

READ MORE: Murder investigation is launched after British tourist fell 30ft to her death from Ibiza hotel balcony: Police make one arrest

Jack Revill, also known as DJ Jackmaster, died aged 38 in Ibiza from an accidental head injury. INSTAGRAM

“Jack tragically died in Ibiza on the morning of 12 October, following complications arising from an accidental head injury.

“His family—Kate, Sean, and Johnny — are utterly heartbroken. While deeply touched by the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues, and fans, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the immense grief of this devastating loss.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident that led to his death are so far unclear but it is believed to have happened on another part of the island.

Jackmaster was a highly respected figure in the electronic music scene, known for his innovative sound and infectious energy.

READ MORE: Exclusive: How an expat mother-of-two helped bring down the Ibiza gang who gassed and robbed luxury villas on the island – including Nick Grimshaw’s holiday rental

He began his career in Glasgow’s iconic Rubadub record store before co-founding the influential Numbers record label.

His infectious sets and radio residency on BBC Radio cemented his status as one of the UK’s most beloved DJs.

The family added: “Jack’s passion for music and his relentless drive to push creative boundaries through his work at the Numbers label and Rubadub Records in Glasgow, including discovering countless innovative artists, made him a beloved and pioneering figure in the electronic music community both in front of and behind the scenes.

“His talent for blending genres and delivering electrifying DJs sets and productions earned him the respect and admiration of peers and fans across the globe.

“His legacy will continue to inspire, and his impact on the world of dance music will remain indelible.”