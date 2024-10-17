Family of British woman who fell to her death on Spain’s Costa Blanca demand police investigation

THE family and friends of a British woman who fell to her death from a Torrevieja apartment window want the Metropolitan Police to contact their Spanish counterparts to establish what caused the tragedy.

Piia Hokkanen- an IT executive- had travelled with her boyfriend, Eugene Doris, to spend a few days at her sister’s apartment.

She died on September 4- the night she was celebrating her 50th birthday- after falling from a communal window.

Piia’s body was found on a neighbour’s patio and showed no signs of a struggle.

The location of the apartment has not been revealed.

The Guardia Civil have told Hokkanen’s relatives that she took her own life but they believe a thorough probe has not been carried out.

They claim that interviews with all of the apartment block residents have not been carried out.

They also added that Hokkanen’s two mobile phones and security camera footage from nearby buildings have not been checked.

Text messages had been sent to friends which said she was looking forward to a party in London on September 7, and a return to Spain in October.

Hokkanen lived with her partner Eugene Doris in the Kilburn area of London.

She had an argument with Doris four hours before her fatal fall and he went to stay at a hostel.

Speaking to The Guardian, Doris said he had only learned of his girlfriend’s death when he was formally informed by the Guardia nearly 24 hours after their argument.

He said: “I don’t think she was suicidal, no. I think we are just liaising with the police and trying to get evidence.”

“The police investigation is not finished yet. I’m looking to get Spanish lawyers to try and prod the police to investigate further with her phones and bank statements.”

“I’m not her next of kin. I’m her boyfriend, basically, not her husband or civil partner. Possibly it might be useful to get the Metropolitan police involved with the Spanish police.”

“I think the police are still, yes, the police are still looking into it. I think I have to liaise with them and I think with some lawyers as well. Possible it was an accident. Probably it was an accident, yeah, that’s what I think,” he concluded.

The Guardian reported that Hokkanen appeared to have been holding an open toiletry bag when she fell.

Toiletries, including lipstick, eyeliner, a cotton wool pad and a toothbrush, were spread on the third floor landing of the building.

Enrique Puerto, 44, from Barcelona, who had knew Hokkanen for over 20 years, said he had spoken to the Guardia Civil who were adamant that she took her own life.

He said: “If you are not a resident, and you are a foreigner, you become like a statistic, case closed.”

There has been no comment from the Guardia Civil.