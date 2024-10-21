21 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Oct, 2024 @ 16:00
··
1 min read

‘Sabotage’ is ‘not ruled out’ after train derailment in Spain’s Madrid sparked travel chaos

by
Sabotage' is 'not ruled out' after train derailment in Spain's Madrid sparked travel chaos

SPAIN’S Transport Minister has not ruled out sabotage causing Saturday’s derailment in a Madrid tunnel that caused chaos to service between the capital and Eastern Spain.

30 services were cancelled with nearly 15,000 passengers affected on links to the Murcia and Valencia regions.

A train was being towed to a workshop through a tunnel between Atocha and Chamartin, and became loose- ending up against a wall.

READ MORE:

TRANSPORT MINISTER, OSCAR PUENTE(La Moncloa image)

That problem was compounded further when a man threatened to jump off a bridge that was over a key junction where high speed and commuter lines converged.

It meant all arrivals and departures at Atocha had to be diverted to Chamartin.

As for the derailment, Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, described the incident as ‘absolutely unusual’.

He did not rule out sabotage but said that he was not prepared to speculate on the cause until till there was some evidence.

Rail and track operators, Renfe and Adif, made a joint statement on Monday saying that services through the tunnel had been restored in the early hours but are running on a single track.

The damaged unit is still there and will be removed next weekend to ‘minimise disruption’ to schedules.

Some arrivals and departures have used Atocha as opposed to Chamartin, and vice versa.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Incredible interiors: Your Home Styling expands with new showroom in Mijas after years of success on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Next Story

BAHNBRECHENDE HAUTKREBSBEHANDLUNG IN SPANIEN MIT NARBENFREIER HEILUNG UND 89 PROZENT REMISSIONSRATEN

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

BAHNBRECHENDE HAUTKREBSBEHANDLUNG IN SPANIEN MIT NARBENFREIER HEILUNG UND 89 PROZENT REMISSIONSRATEN

von Tatum Askei Das Madrider Universitätskrankenhaus 12 de Octubre ist

Revealed: Spain’s most sought after destinations over the past 25 years, according to National Geographic

NATIONAL Geographic has revealed their top destinations in Spain as