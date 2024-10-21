Incredible interiors: Your Home Styling expands with new showroom in Mijas after years of success on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A GROWING name in the world of interior design, Your Home Styling is celebrating its expansion with a brand-new showroom in Mijas/Fuengirola on the Mijas Road, further solidifying its presence on the Costa del Sol.

The company, founded by Martin Rance and his partner Laura Ortega, has become a go-to destination for those seeking high-quality design solutions that blend style and functionality, without the luxury price tag.

In an interview with Your Home Styling’s CEO, Martin Rance, we explore how the business has grown from a small team to a design powerhouse, having transformed over 400 apartments and villas across the region.

“We started with the idea that a dream home is never complete without the perfect interior. Now, we’re expanding our offerings and showroom to meet the growing demand,” Martin Rance explains.

Martin and Laura

When asked about what sets Your Home Styling apart from the competition, Martin points to their customer-first approach. “What makes us unique is our ability to deliver quality design without breaking the bank. We work with trusted brands like Bolia to create spaces that are not only stylish but also long-lasting. Our goal is always to make sure that every home feels both luxurious and livable.”

Their success hasn’t come overnight. Martin attributes much of the company’s growth to their dedication to customer service and communication. “We go beyond just offering furniture; we provide comprehensive services that include everything from installation to aftercare. If something doesn’t go as planned, we’re quick to fix it. That’s a promise we make to every client,” he shares.

One of the most exciting aspects of Your Home Styling’s approach is their versatility in catering to a range of budgets. “Whether you’re looking for a simple refresh or a full-scale renovation, we’ve got you covered,” says Martin. With design packages starting at €10,000, Your Home Styling offers solutions for homes of all sizes, with the added benefit of free storage for clients whose spaces may not yet be ready for installation.

As they prepare to open the doors to their new expansion of the showroom, Martin and his growing team are eager to showcase an even wider selection of quality furnishings and decor. The new space will feature curated displays that reflect the latest design trends, offering clients the chance to see their potential dream home come to life before their eyes.

So, what’s the secret to their ongoing success? “It’s simple. If you stay true to your word and your clients, you’ll find success,” says Martin. “The Costa del Sol is a place where dreams come true, and we’re just here to help make that happen.”

As the company continues to grow, the team at Your Home Styling Costa del Sol invites anyone looking to transform their home to visit their new showroom, where they can discover the perfect blend of elegance and practicality for their space.

Discover Your Dream Home or find your perfect new sofa – Visit Your Home Styling’s showroom in Mijas/Fuengirola today and let the interior design experts help you turn your vision into reality.

Your Home Styling Costa del Sol is located on the Mijas Road. Search for their name on Google Maps or find them at this address: Ctra. de Mijas KM 4.5, 29650 Mijas, Malaga.

Find out more at yourhomestyling.com.