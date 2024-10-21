Revealed: Spain’s most sought after destinations over the past 25 years, according to National Geographic

NATIONAL Geographic has revealed their top destinations in Spain as they celebrate the magazine’s 25th anniversary.

It has been a quarter of a century since the magazine, Viajes National Geographic was established.

Photo: Viajes National Geographic

In that time, they have written about sprawling rain forests, ancient ruins, tumbling castles and stunning feats of nature spanning from Bali to Bristol.

Now, they have shared their favourite destinations of the last 25 years, with three Spanish sites making the cut.

It’s no surprise that the Alhambra makes the list as not only one of the must-see places in Spain but also the star Viajes National Geographic’s first cover.

Photo: Viajes National Geographic

“The beauty of this monument has always served us well,” the magazine said.

“If you go just to see it or accompany it with a jaunt around Granada, with its barrios full of character, you’re sure to have a great time.”

Next on the list was one of Nat Geo reader’s ‘preferred destinations’, the Picos de Europa.

The area is known for the ‘impressive’ Pico Urriellu and Naranjo de Bulnes, which can easily be explored on hiking routes.

Photo: Turismo Asturias

Often compared to the alps or the Italian Dolmens, the dramatic valleys bursting with nature are well worth a visit.

The magazine’s final pick was the Canary Islands, thanks to its unique archipelago leaving a distinct character in every community.

Photo: Viajes National Geographic

“It’s easy to keel over in admiration of the island’s beauty,” said Viajes NG.

“We have always tried to honestly and lovingly convey the natural and cultural value of each island.”

