Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez issues statement and warning amid ‘historic’ floods as several people remain missing and army is roped in

THE Prime Minister of Spain has issued a statement regarding the flooding and extreme weather currently affecting large parts of the country.

Pedro Sanchez said he is following updates ‘closely’ and ‘with concern’, particularly in regard to those who remain missing in Valencia and Albacete (Castilla La-Mancha).

The PSOE leader wrote on X: “I am closely following, with concern, the reports on missing persons and the damage caused by the DANA in recent hours.

“All emergency services, @proteccioncivil, @UMEgob and personnel from @policia

and @guardiacivil are being deployed in response to the storm. Let’s follow their instructions.

“Be very careful and avoid unnecessary trips.”

Sigo de cerca y con preocupación las informaciones sobre las personas desaparecidas y los daños causados por la DANA en las últimas horas.



Todos los servicios de emergencia, @proteccioncivil, @UMEgob y efectivos de @policia y @guardiacivil están desplegados ante el temporal.… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 29, 2024

???¡Qué barbaridad! Impresionantes imágenes que nos llegan desde Letur, donde el arroyo se ha desbordado completamente, y afecta de esta manera a las calles de su casco antiguo. Esperamos que no haya ningún herido. #DANA #Albacete #meteoAB



© @Gomarizo pic.twitter.com/SuuX54v5Aj — Meteo?Hellín (@MeteoHellin) October 29, 2024

España CHIVA A-3 sentido Valencia esta tarde

Qué nos falta por pasar? pic.twitter.com/OGkjGLGgfb — Mara C. ?? (@MaraCAmor) October 29, 2024

There is at least one person missing in Valencia and four missing from Albacete, although there are fears that number will rise.

The worst hit regions are Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and parts of Andalucia.

People across all three have been asked to remain indoors and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

The dramatic conditions are being caused by a so-called DANA, a high area of isolated depression that typically brings heavy rainfall and a drop in temperatures.

#Dana en Chiva, se desborda un barranco.

Recordemos que hay partidos que niegan el cambio climático que se intensifique la intensidad y frecuencia de los fenómenos meteorológicos extremos ? pic.twitter.com/9S2e3spDCv — Podemos Suiza ?? (@SuizaPodemos) October 29, 2024

Valencia, #España, registra graves inundaciones por las intensas lluvias provocadas por la Dana. pic.twitter.com/sf4udh4Odr — El Clarín (@SVElClarin) October 29, 2024

Son imágenes del devastador tornado que ha sorprendido hoy a los municipios de Benifaió ,Carlet y Alginet , en la Comunidad Valenciana.



?#Canal24horas: https://t.co/0Ix6dDs3KF pic.twitter.com/BNuzDc5Li3 — RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) October 29, 2024

It has discharged more than 300 litres per square metre in the Valencian region of Utiel-Requena, an amount described as ‘historic’ and which has caused the Magro River to overflow.

Meanwhile, a tornado has left residents in Benifaio stunned, as has a flood which has devastated Chiva.

The army has been roped in to rescue residents trapped in their homes in Valencia.

Many of them have been pulled from their roofs by helicopter, a task made extremely difficult in the current conditions.

In L’Alcudia (Valencia), a truck driver who vanished during the worst of the storm remains among the missing.

In Benifaio (Valencia) a tornado tore through the village tonight, leaving residents stunned.

In one clip shared on X, debris can be seen swirling into the sky as the column of air blows over a Repsol petrol station.

People can be seen running inside the garage as the weather phenomenon begins to pass over them.

Another video shows chairs, tables and other objects swirling around an apartment terrace as the tornado passes by.

The items are sent smashing into the terrace doors, almost forcing them open.

Otro vídeo de uno de los tornados que han afectado la zona de Valencia, este ha sido en #Benifaio .



Vídeo vía: telegram Emergencias España pic.twitter.com/rlJ6Wjr38q — Adrián ? (@BB3Adri) October 29, 2024

?? Un veí de Benifaió ens envia aquest video. Des de Inforatge ens confirmen que es tracta d’un tornado format al terme de Benifaió visible des de la zona del pont que uneix el camí Mocarra amb camí Cementeri.



? pic.twitter.com/cDNyjXNDxd — Ajuntament Benifaió (@Aj_Benifaio) October 29, 2024

Elsewhere in Valencia, a bridge was filmed being completely destroyed by a river surge.

The wet weather is expected to last until Thursday, although today is predicted to bring the worst of the conditions.