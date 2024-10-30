‘Multiple’ people are killed by ‘historic’ floods in Spain’s Valencia: Airport is completely flooded with hundreds of passengers ‘trapped’ inside

THE president of the region of Valencia has confirmed there have been ‘multiple’ deaths following extreme rainfall and flooding on Tuesday.

Carlos Mazon said various emergency services have recovered corpses from different affected areas.

He did not specify an exact figure or where the bodies were found out of respect for the families, some of whom have not yet been found or informed.

Speaking during a live broadcast he said: “There are lifeless bodies in some of the areas that have begun to be accessed and bodies that continue to appear.”

Mazon called for calm for those who remain trapped or blocked by the floods.

He added: “We will get there, and if we haven’t already, it’s not because of a lack of capacity, but because of a problem of access.”

El aeropuerto de Valencia desde el hangar de Air Nostrum

Llevo casi 6 horas en el aeropuerto de Valencia. Me aburro, me duele la espalda porque no hay asientos suficientes y tengo hambre porque no me voy a gastar ese dineral. Help

Vía de servicio de Quart de Poblet que trascurre paralela a la A3. Y dirección aeropuerto de Valencia. Las pistas de aterrizaje son lagunas de agua.

He advised people to seek ‘high places’ in case there are more floods in the coming hours.

It comes as footage from Valencia airport overnight showed the tarmac and runways completely covered with water.

Pictures from inside the travel hub showed hundreds of passengers waiting for updates, with many seen sleeping on the floor.

One X user wrote: “I’ve been at Valencia airport for almost 6 hours. I’m bored, my back hurts because there aren’t enough seats and I’m hungry because I’m not going to spend that much money. Help.”

Another said: “We are trapped at Valencia airport due to the DANA, no planes are departing or arriving, this is chaos, people are on the floor, on the stairs and the updates are minimal.”

It comes as yet more heavy rainfall began hurtling down across Valencia in the early hours of Wednesday.

The rainy conditions are expected to last across eastern and southern Spain until Thursday, sparking fears of further disaster.

Last night, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was following updates ‘closely’ and ‘with concern’, particularly in regard to those missing in Valencia and Albacete (Castilla La-Mancha).

The PSOE leader wrote on X: “I am closely following, with concern, the reports on missing persons and the damage caused by the DANA in recent hours.

“All emergency services, @proteccioncivil, @UMEgob and personnel from @policia

and @guardiacivil are being deployed in response to the storm. Let’s follow their instructions.

“Be very careful and avoid unnecessary trips.”

Sigo de cerca y con preocupación las informaciones sobre las personas desaparecidas y los daños causados por la DANA en las últimas horas.



Todos los servicios de emergencia, @proteccioncivil, @UMEgob y efectivos de @policia y @guardiacivil están desplegados ante el temporal.

???¡Qué barbaridad! Impresionantes imágenes que nos llegan desde Letur, donde el arroyo se ha desbordado completamente, y afecta de esta manera a las calles de su casco antiguo. Esperamos que no haya ningún herido. #DANA #Albacete #meteoAB



© @Gomarizo pic.twitter.com/SuuX54v5Aj — Meteo?Hellín (@MeteoHellin) October 29, 2024

España CHIVA A-3 sentido Valencia esta tarde

Qué nos falta por pasar?

There was at least one person missing in Valencia and four missing from Albacete, but these numbers are now confirmed to have increased, although exact figures have yet to be released.

The worst hit regions are Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and parts of Andalucia.

People across all three have been asked to remain indoors and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

The dramatic conditions are being caused by a so-called DANA, a high area of isolated depression that typically brings heavy rainfall and a drop in temperatures.

#Dana en Chiva, se desborda un barranco.

Recordemos que hay partidos que niegan el cambio climático que se intensifique la intensidad y frecuencia de los fenómenos meteorológicos extremos ?

#Internacionales ??



Valencia, #España, registra graves inundaciones por las intensas lluvias provocadas por la Dana.

Son imágenes del devastador tornado que ha sorprendido hoy a los municipios de Benifaió ,Carlet y Alginet , en la Comunidad Valenciana.



?#Canal24horas: https://t.co/0Ix6dDs3KF pic.twitter.com/BNuzDc5Li3 — RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) October 29, 2024

It discharged more than 300 litres per square metre in the Valencian region of Utiel-Requena, an amount described as ‘historic’ and which has caused the Magro River to overflow.

Meanwhile, a tornado left residents in Benifaio stunned, as did a flood which has devastated Chiva.

The army has been roped in to rescue residents trapped in their homes in Valencia, which continued overnight.

Many of them have been pulled from their roofs by helicopter, a task made extremely difficult in the current conditions.

In L’Alcudia (Valencia), a truck driver who vanished during the worst of the storm remains among the missing.

In one clip shared on X, debris can be seen swirling into the sky as a tornado blew over a Repsol petrol station in Benifaio.

People can be seen running inside the garage as the weather phenomenon begins to pass over them.

Another video shows chairs, tables and other objects swirling around an apartment terrace as the tornado passes by.

The items are sent smashing into the terrace doors, almost forcing them open.

Otro vídeo de uno de los tornados que han afectado la zona de Valencia, este ha sido en #Benifaio .



Vídeo vía: telegram Emergencias España pic.twitter.com/rlJ6Wjr38q — Adrián ? (@BB3Adri) October 29, 2024

?? Un veí de Benifaió ens envia aquest video. Des de Inforatge ens confirmen que es tracta d'un tornado format al terme de Benifaió visible des de la zona del pont que uneix el camí Mocarra amb camí Cementeri.



? pic.twitter.com/cDNyjXNDxd — Ajuntament Benifaió (@Aj_Benifaio) October 29, 2024

Elsewhere in Valencia, a bridge was filmed being completely destroyed by a river surge.