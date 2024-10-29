Watch: Tornado tears through eastern Spain in terrifying ‘historic’ event as locals run for cover

THIS is the terrifying moment a tornado tore through a village in eastern Spain amid a ‘historic’ storm that’s currently battering the east and south of the country.

The ‘never-before-seen’ event took place in Benifaio, Valencia, on Tuesday evening.

In one clip shared on X, debris can be seen swirling into the sky as the column of air blows over a Repsol petrol station.

People can be seen running inside the garage as the weather phenomenon begins to pass over them.

Another video shows chairs, tables and other objects swirling around an apartment terrace as the tornado passes by.

The items are sent smashing into the terrace doors, almost forcing them open.

Otro vídeo de uno de los tornados que han afectado la zona de Valencia, este ha sido en #Benifaio .



Vídeo vía: telegram Emergencias España pic.twitter.com/rlJ6Wjr38q — Adrián ? (@BB3Adri) October 29, 2024

?? Un veí de Benifaió ens envia aquest video. Des de Inforatge ens confirmen que es tracta d’un tornado format al terme de Benifaió visible des de la zona del pont que uneix el camí Mocarra amb camí Cementeri.



? pic.twitter.com/cDNyjXNDxd — Ajuntament Benifaió (@Aj_Benifaio) October 29, 2024

At least five people are missing across eastern and southern Spain amid ‘historic’ storms that have left up to 300 litres of rainfall per square metres in the space of just a few hours.

In Valencia, a bridge was filmed being completely destroyed by a river surge tonight, while the region of Utiel-Requena saw streets turned into rivers.

Clips from the center of Utiel show dozens of cars being carried by muddy water that almost reaches the first floor of the buildings on the street.

There is one person missing in Valencia and four missing from Albacete (Castilla-La Mancha), although there is fear that that number is going to rise.

The worst hit regions are Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and parts of Andalucia.

People across all three have been asked to remain indoors and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

The dramatic conditions are being caused by a so-called DANA, a high area of isolated depression that typically brings heavy rainfall and a drop in temperatures.

Son imágenes del devastador tornado que ha sorprendido hoy a los municipios de Benifaió ,Carlet y Alginet , en la Comunidad Valenciana.



?#Canal24horas: https://t.co/0Ix6dDs3KF pic.twitter.com/BNuzDc5Li3 — RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) October 29, 2024

It has discharged more than 300 litres per square metre in the Valencian region of Utiel-Requena, an amount described as ‘historic’ and which has caused the Magro River to overflow.

Meanwhile, the army have been roped in to rescue residents trapped in their homes in Valencia.

Many of them have been pulled from their roofs by helicopter, a task made extremely difficult in the current conditions.

In L’Alcudia, a truck driver who vanished during the worst of the storm remains missing