This spooky Halloween destination in Spain could give Salem and Sleepy Hollow a run for their money

HALLOWEEN lover? This spine chilling Spanish destination makes Salem look like child’s play.

ALTHOUGH Halloween didn’t take off in Spain until the 90s, the country has welcomed the tradition with open arms.

GRUESOME GALICIA: The northern regions embrace Celtic ‘Halloween’ traditions.

Photo: Tour Galicia

Today, there are many towns which take advantage of their haunting pasts such as witch towns Sorportujar (Granada) and Trasmoz (Zaragoza).

But the real heart of the Spanish spooky season lies in the northern region of Galicia.

There, they celebrate the celtic festival of Samhain which was brought back to life recently after being lost to mists of time for over 30 years.

WALK OF THE DEAD: Santa Compaña is a traditional procession of ‘dead’ people.

Photo: Tour Galicia

Though brought back from the dead, the festivities are in no way ‘zombiefied’.

Samhain, or ‘samain’ as it is known in Galicia, is full of excitement and passion, with packed itineraries across multiple towns and cities.

The capital of creepy is Cedeira, where the festival was first revived thanks to the efforts of a local school teacher.

Visiting Cedeira is by far the most authentic way to learn about Spain’s ghostly past, with events including pumpkin carving, costume competitions, ghostly processions and traditional chestnut necklace workshops.

AUTUMNAL: ‘Zonchos’ or chestnut necklaces are traditional in Galicia. Photo: Arta Horta

Meanwhile in Ribadavia, the ‘Noite Meiga’ or ‘Witches’ Night’ will see hundreds of Halloween lovers descend on the town like a horde of zombies to take part in the terror tunnel, escape room, concerts and shows.

Playing with fire: The Celts believed spirits came out to play during Samhain

Photo: Noite Meiga de Ribadavia

The highlight will undoubtedly be the traditional bonfire, thought to ‘purify’ the area of malignant energy.

Nearby in Pontevedra, you can do the monster mash with live music or test your nerves with a terrorising ghost tour through the old town.

If none of those have got your spine tingling, check out Briz, Allariz, Ferrol, A Coruña, Quiroga and Catoira, all of which are holding their own chilling celebrations.

