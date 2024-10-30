Pictured: Ground zero of deadly Valencia floods where at least 36 people have been killed including two police officers

THE town of Paiporta has reported the largest number of flood fatalities in Valencia province after Tuesday’s storms, with 36 victims confirmed so far out of the current total of 70.

The Poyo ravine breaking its banks caused the problems with an unspecified number OF motorists drowning after being trapped by the flood water.

“Paiporta became a mousetrap, the cars floated as if it were a fish tank,” said one resident.

READ MORE:

PAIPORTA DAMAGE

“Within minutes of wanting to turn around, you couldn’t get out of the car and you were trapped.”

“You could hear people calling for help,” he added.

Five people died in an unnamed Paiporta nursing home and one person is missing.

A waterspout caused by the heavy rain surprised the residents and staff during the middle of dinner on Tuesday as the ground floor quickly flooded.

Eye-witnesses reported panic as workers took the residents to upper floors as the water reached knee height.

The home looks after 120 people but several were missing and the five deaths were confirmed on Wednesday lunchtime.

DAY AFTER FLOODING

At least two Guardia Civil officers passed away when their barracks were flooded in Paiporta

The deceased officers went to the basement while the rest of their colleagues took refuge on a higher floor.

It is believed that an additional officer- reported as missing- also died along with the girlfriend of one of the men.

There has been no official confirmation of the deaths.