30 Oct, 2024
30 Oct, 2024 @ 19:16
‘There’s a body floating in my house, help!’ Desperate appeal of mum-of-two in Spain after biblical flood drags corpse into her home

A MOTHER-OF-TWO launched a desperate appeal in Spain after the body of a man floated into her house during apocalyptic storms today.

The X user Rut Moyano declared ‘I need help’, writing on X: “There is a dead man in my house… I am with two children and two elderly people, one of them without mobility.”

The cry for help came from the Valencian town of Benetusser on Wednesday morning.

The region has seen more than 70 people killed by a devastating DANA storm which saw up to 500mm of rain fall, causing rivers to burst their banks.

Many towns saw cars dragged down streets and homes filled with water, with many people still missing.

Babies, children and the elderly have been confirmed among the victims of the devastating incident.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

