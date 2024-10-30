30 Oct, 2024
30 Oct, 2024 @ 18:16
Emergency weather alerts are sent to phones in southern Spain amid fears of a repeat of deadly Valencia floods tonight

MOBILE phones in Andalucian areas affected by a Red Warning have received alarms in the first ever activation of the region’s emergency alert system.

The President of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, announced: “For the first time, we have activated the ES-ALERT system so that all mobile phones located in the red warning zone, in this case the ‘Cadiz countryside’, receive this message.”

He then urged residents to exercise ‘MAXIMUM CAUTION and follow all the advice and recommendations.’

READ MORE: Watch: Terror in southern Spain’s Jerez as streets become rivers and child is almost swept away amid life-threatening red alert for rain

The red weather warning encompasses inland Cadiz province

The regions that have currently received the alerts to their phone are the ‘Cadiz countryside’, a relatively uninhabited zone on the fringes of Gibraltar and the Costa de la Luz which includes Vejer de la Frontera and Arcos de la Frontera.

Meanwhile, the surrounding regions are under a severe orange alert, including the Campo de Gibraltar, Cadiz city and Sevilla.

Radar imagery from Aemet shows a ‘sky river’ sweeping in from the Gulf of Cadiz and pummelling the province throughout the afternoon.

Worrying images have already come in from Jerez de la Frontera showing torrents of murky brown water flooding through the city’s streets as residents struggled to stay on their feet.

It sparks fears that Spain’s south west might be set to face a repeat of the deadly floods that have already claimed 73 lives in the east of the country.

An unknown number are still missing, with Carlos Mazon, leader of the Generalitat de Valencia, saying some areas remain ‘absolutely impossible’ to reach.

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

