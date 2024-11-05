5 Nov, 2024
5 Nov, 2024 @ 12:35
A third of homes flooded in Valencia were built in at risk areas during the housing bubble- researchers reveal

Paiporta, Spain - 03 November 2024: (Drone Shot) Aerial view of the town center in the aftermath of the floods. More than 200 people were killed in flash floods that affected the area around Valencia, particularly the towns of Paiporta, Sedavì, and Benatusser, in what is considered the worst natural disaster in Spain's history and one of the worst in Europe history. The floods were caused by an atmospheric phenomenon known as Dana. With many bodies still under the rubble, the number of victims is expected to rise. Davide Bonaldo/Sipa USA *** Local Caption *** 57562408

RESEARCHERS have revealed that a third of homes flooded during the DANA storm in Valencia were built on land at risk of flooding during the housing bubble.

As the horror of the Valencia floods begins to settle, Spaniards are wondering- who is to blame for this disaster? 

Paiporta is one of the areas hit hardest by the flooding.
Overall, an area of some 15,633 hectares was flooded, affecting over 190,000 people in 17,497 residential buildings.

According to the European Emergency Management Service (EMS), Copernicus, over 3,249 km of streets and roads have been flooded. 

Almost a third of the residences affected were built in flood risk areas during the housing bubble, according to research carried out by DATADISTA. 

The study claims that developers would have known the land was liable to flooding thanks to the 2003 Land Action Plan to Prevent Flooding in the Valencian Community (Patricova). 

Land included in the list has been updated over time to reflect changes due to the climate crisis and other factors. 

On a national level, it is estimated at least three billion people live in flood risk areas. 

Building on land liable to flooding is still permitted in Spain.

