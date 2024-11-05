A third of homes flooded in Valencia were built in at risk areas during the housing bubble- researchers reveal

RESEARCHERS have revealed that a third of homes flooded during the DANA storm in Valencia were built on land at risk of flooding during the housing bubble.

As the horror of the Valencia floods begins to settle, Spaniards are wondering- who is to blame for this disaster?

Paiporta is one of the areas hit hardest by the flooding.

Photo: Cordon Press

Overall, an area of some 15,633 hectares was flooded, affecting over 190,000 people in 17,497 residential buildings.

According to the European Emergency Management Service (EMS), Copernicus, over 3,249 km of streets and roads have been flooded.

Almost a third of the residences affected were built in flood risk areas during the housing bubble, according to research carried out by DATADISTA.

The study claims that developers would have known the land was liable to flooding thanks to the 2003 Land Action Plan to Prevent Flooding in the Valencian Community (Patricova).

Land included in the list has been updated over time to reflect changes due to the climate crisis and other factors.

On a national level, it is estimated at least three billion people live in flood risk areas.

Building on land liable to flooding is still permitted in Spain.