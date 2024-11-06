2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Riviera del Sol – € 325,000

Apartment Riviera del Sol, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 325,000

Apartment Description in Riviera, Mijas Area: 150 m² Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Location: Riviera, Mijas Price: Includes garage and storage room Discover this spectacular 150 m² apartment on a high ground floor, completely renovated, combining comfort and elegance in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. Located in Riviera, Mijas, just 15 minutes from Marbella, this property offers an unparalleled quality of life. Main Features: – Generous Spaces: This apartment features a spacious and bright design, perfect for those seeking comfort and modernity. With 2 bedrooms and 2… See full property details