Missing person total revealed as worried family members supply DNA to identify Valencia flood disaster victims

AT least 89 people remain missing after last week’s deadly floods in Valencia province, according to regional Superior Court of Justice

The number includes only those who have been reported missing by family members who have also provided personal information and biological samples to allow for their identification.

The court said there could be more cases of people who have disappeared whose details have not yet been registered with 62 unidentified bodies so far.

215 people died after heavy rains last week caused waterways to overflow, creating flash floods that surged through municipalities west and south of Valencia City.

Cars and bridges were swept away along with properties and underground car parks flooded.

Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, said on Wednesday that the DNA from family members of missing people has been taken.

Teams have been set up so that relatives can give details with ‘personal data and also biological data’ that help in identifying bodies.

The Superior Court said coroners had performed 195 autopsies.

The national government yesterday announced €10.6 billion to help people rebuild their lives.

Meanwhile, the cleaning and recovery work continues, as well as continuing traffic restrictions.

As has happened in recent days, various roads in and out of Valencia have reported traffic jams of up to 41 kilometres.











