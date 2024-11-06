6 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Nov, 2024 @ 11:55
··
1 min read

Deadly flooding in Valencia ‘mostly strengthened’ by climate change, EU report reveals

by
November 5, 2024, Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain: Wrecked vehicles after the passage of storm Dana. At least 200 people have died in flash floods in southeastern Spain, the regional government of Valencia said Tuesday, with many people unable to get to safety as large amounts of rain flooded buildings and unusable roads. Some towns in southern and eastern Spain received up to 30 centimeters of rain in a few hours. (Credit Image: © Marti Segura Ramoneda/ZUMA Press Wire)

A EUROPEAN Union study has confirmed that Valencia’s deadly storms were ‘mostly strengthened by human-driven climate change.’

According to the ClimaMeter research, rainfall was 15% higher than normal, with up 7mm of falling on coastal areas. 

Photo: Cordon Press

Financed by the EU and the French Scientific Research Centre (CNRS) the study analysed weather conditions of the last 40 years. 

“It’s not like the DANAs that have hit Valencia before, this is a frequent phenomenon on the peninsula. But this time it has been more intense than normal due to climate change,” said Carmen Alvarez Castro, one of the study co-authors. 

“There is every indication that the next ones will be too. Without alarming society, we must inform people that the climate has changed as a result of greenhouse gas emissions generated by humans, and that it is already different from what we were used to. The impacts are affecting us here and now,” said the Climatologist at the Universidad Pablo de Olavide (Sevilla).

She warned temperatures will continue to rise in the Mediterranean, meaning future DANAs could be more severe. 

Spain is also more ‘vulnerable’ to ‘extreme weather events’ due to its geographic location, she said. 

“I really hope this DANA marks a turning point, making us realise the need for prevention and adaptation. We cannot stop all the impacts of climate change but we can reduce them so that no more human life is squandered.” 

The research compared weather conditions from 1979-2001 and 2002-2023.

It found that surface sea level temperatures have risen significantly since the 1980s and ‘will continue to rise.’ 

It comes just days after the World Weather Attribution (WWA)  indicated that the rainfall during this event was 12% heavier due to climate change, making such severe weather events twice as likely.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Breaking news: Join BCHMiner cloud mining and easily earn $1,000 a day!

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Riviera del Sol - € 325
Next Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Riviera del Sol – € 325,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Riviera del Sol - € 325

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Riviera del Sol – € 325,000

Apartment Riviera del Sol, Málaga   2 beds   2

Breaking news: Join BCHMiner cloud mining and easily earn $1,000 a day!

Traditional mining of cryptocurrencies requires powerful computing power and specialized