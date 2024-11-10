‘I visited Ronda’s incredible copper forest – this is why it’s the perfect autumn escape’

AS autumn sets in and temperatures drop, inland Spain becomes a vibrant patchwork of reds, oranges and yellows.

There’s no need to wait until the evening to witness the sunset’s burning colours, as golden leaves fall to the ground and blanket forest floors.

READ MORE: ‘I went to Spain’s famous Smurf Village to see if it was really worth the hype – here’s what I thought’

BLANKET: The ground is covered with crunchy autumn leaves

Photo: Diputacion de Malaga

Nowhere is this more true than Ronda’s Bosque de Cobre (Copper Forest).

When driving up the A397 mountains from the Costa del Sol, you’ll be tempted to steal glances at the stunning landscape of cascading hills and dense forests every two minutes.

As the sea grows smaller in the distance, you will start to notice flecks of orange dotting your vision until eventually you round the corner to Pujerra, where an explosion of saffron, ochre and terracota leaps out of the evergreen mass.

VIEWS: The drive to Pujerra will leave you wanting to spot every minute to take pictures

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Nearing the forest, you’ll find yourself in corridors of amber trees rippled through with sunlight.

AUTUMN PARADISE: The road to Pujerra is surrounded by gorgeous trees

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Once in Pujerra, wedge your car in between all the other eager walkers on Calle Mas Arriba or Calle Alta before heading uphill where the Bosque de Cobre awaits you.

The forest twists like layers of gold ribbon around the small hill, so you’re sure to work up a sweat as you wander, enchanted by the leaves drifting slowly to the ground.

EXCLUSIVE: I visited Setenil de las Bodegas – a town literally carved into rock in southern Spain… these are my tips

MAGICAL: The leaves seem to glow in the sunlight

Photo: Diputacion de Malaga

There are many routes you can take from the central forest, some stretching as far as the former Smurf town, Juzcar or the whitewashed Jubrique.

For those less adventurous, it takes around an hour to explore the hill, take a few pictures and enjoy the scenery.

COOLING DOWN: The trees start to turn at the end of October PHOTO: The Olive Press

Though there are well established paths, it’s worth deviating from the main thoroughfares to appreciate the forest from its wild core, with leaves glowing in the sunlight and chestnut shells prickling your toes.

After meandering back down the hill, let the scent of roasted chestnuts lead you into the mountain village of Pujerra.

READ MORE: Why Ronda is still among the most charming cities in Spain – almost a century after Ernest Hemingway fell in love with its beauty

MADE WITH LOVE: The streets are decorated with handicrafts

Photo: Pujerra, un paraiso cercano (Facebook)

The locals are very proud of their chestnut products and you will find everything laced with the nutty treat, from cheese to wine to bread.

If you’re lucky, you might even catch the artisan market, not only selling village delicacies but also jewelry and hand woven baskets.

Though a typical white washed town, Pujerra has its own unique identity, dotting the streets with handmade crocheted decorations.

However, it is not the only town or walking area within the Bosque de Cobre, which stretches through Alpandeire, Benadalid, Benalauría, Cartajima, Faraján, Genalguacil, Igualeja, Jubrique, Júzcar, Parauta, Pujerra and Yunquera.To learn more about different routes, click here.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I visited a little-known town near Spain’s Ronda and fell in love with the scenery, food and hiking’