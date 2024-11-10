Costa Blanca tourist chiefs want even more UK visitors plus long-haul travellers from America and China

COSTA Blanca tourist chiefs spent last week wooing its biggest foreign visitor base- the UK- plus countries much further away at London’s World Travel Market.

The three-day event is regarded as the world’s biggest tourism fair and the Costa Blanca Tourist Board had a busy schedule of meetings with tour operators, carriers, and travel agents.

Board director, Jose Mancebo, said that 35% of all foreign tourism in Alicante province comes from the UK.

MANCEBO LEADS LONDON TALKS

“This market will continue to be crucial for our territory in 2025,” he stated.

“Establishing deals to increase air links with our area and offering seasonal adjusted packages throughout the year has been a priority during our London visit.”

Mancebo said the variety and quality of what Alicante province has to offer in addition to the good climate are why it appeals to British tourists.

Talks took place with Jet2 & Jet2 Holidays as well as with EasyJet who opened a base this year at Alicante-Elche airport.

UK tourists have stayed longer than last year in 2024 (7.3 days average) and spent more during their visit- up 14.1% on 2023.

The Benidorm area accounts for around 60% of British travellers flying to Alicante province, with a third booking a package holiday.

The Costa Blanca Tourist Board also looked much further afield and met with China Travel Online- the largest digital holiday portal in Asia.

Jose Mancebo said: “China is a market with enormous potential and the fact that it is interested in what we have highlights the possibilities we have in opening up holiday packages.”

Discussions also took place with American tour operator Miracolo Tours as well as airlines and package retailers in Poland, Central Europe, and Italy.