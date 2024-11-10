10 Nov, 2024
10 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
2 bedroom Flat for sale in Bendinat with pool garage – € 895,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Bendinat with pool garage - € 895

Flat

Bendinat, Majorca

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 895,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Bendinat with pool garage - € 895,000

Discover this charming ground floor flat located in the prestigious urbanization of Bendinat in Mallorca, a residential area renowned for its tranquillity and luxury. With 126 m2 of construction, this property offers everything you need to enjoy a comfortable and exclusive life. The flat boasts a spacious and bright living room with integrated dining area, connected to a modern open-plan kitchen fully equipped with Miele appliances. Furthermore, there are 2 spacious double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and 2 bathrooms, one of them en suite with bathtub and shower, ideal for maximum comfort…. See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

