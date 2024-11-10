2 bedroom Flat for sale in Bendinat with pool garage – € 895,000

Flat Bendinat, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 895,000

Discover this charming ground floor flat located in the prestigious urbanization of Bendinat in Mallorca, a residential area renowned for its tranquillity and luxury. With 126 m2 of construction, this property offers everything you need to enjoy a comfortable and exclusive life. The flat boasts a spacious and bright living room with integrated dining area, connected to a modern open-plan kitchen fully equipped with Miele appliances. Furthermore, there are 2 spacious double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and 2 bathrooms, one of them en suite with bathtub and shower, ideal for maximum comfort…. See full property details