Watch: Bar in Spain’s Sevilla is forced to erect a sign in English due to confusion over its name

A BAR in Sevilla has been forced to erect a sign in English following a misunderstanding over its name to the amusement of Spaniards.

‘Curros’, a bar in central Sevilla has gone viral after putting an English sign up to clear up a misunderstanding over its name.

Just one letter different, many mistake the name for the tasty snack, churros and wander into the bar to ask for some.

Clearly sick of clarifying this common misunderstanding, the bar managers have erected a sign reading: “We do not have churros. The name of the business is Curros.”

Spanish TikToker @ranciotok shared the discovery, saying: “I thought it was only me but it appears not!”

Many commenters laughed alongside him, saying they too mistook the name for churros.

Meanwhile, one eagle eyed user wrote: “They’re losing a business opportunity here!”