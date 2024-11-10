10 Nov, 2024
10 Nov, 2024 @ 11:00
··
1 min read

Watch: British expat is shocked by how cheap her household bills are after moving to Spain

by

A BRITISH expat has shared her shock at ‘cheap’ household bills after moving to Murcia. 

Jodie Marlow (@jodiemar1ow) moved to Spain with her family three years ago and runs a TikTok account where she shares the highs and lows of her new lifestyle. 

She frequently comments on the quality of life in Spain and has now even shared how much she pays in bills each month. 

Jodie lives in Murcia and has two small children and does not pay a mortgage or rent.

She and her partner sold a flat they owned in the UK to buy their Spanish dream home but say that since their purchase, prices have shot up. 

Despite this, Jodie says the ‘cost of electricity is really good’, with her monthly bill costing €55-60.

“My god, it’s incredible,” she said. “I can’t believe how cheap it’s gotten.” 

In terms of water, Jodie says she pays around €33 a month, or €99 every three months. 

She also uses canisters for gas, something she found ‘strange at first’ but now knows is very common in Spain. 

Each canister costs €16 but she caveats that she ‘doesn’t tend to shower with hot water very much’ due to the heat, meaning she ‘hardly ever’ turns on the gas. 

One canister lasts around three months in her household. 

When it comes to cooking, her family usually uses the outdoor barbecue or the airfryer, further limiting the use of gas. 

She states her council tax payment is €300 a year or €25 a month while life insurance is €250 a year (€21 a month)

For the internet, she pays €25 a month alongside €13 for a mobile phone contract. 

“I can’t compare it to England because I’ve been here for three years,” she concludes. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

