Bridgerton comes to Spain with ‘magical’ candle lit concerts

by

DEAREST gentle reader, Bridgerton is coming to Spain with a series of magical concerts.

Distinguished venues across Spain are set to host a series of candlelit concerts themed around the hit Netflix show. 

Bridgerton is known for its reinvention of the period drama, using modern music played by a classical orchestra.

Characters have danced along to Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris and even Pitbull in the hugely popular series.

Since it burst onto screens in 2020, Bridgerton has inspired a new wave of Regency style balls, with hopeful ‘debutantes’ gracing the dance floor in their finest frocks.

Photo: Netflix

Attendees are encouraged to wear their favourite gowns (or suits!) to hear songs played by a string quartet surrounded by candles.

There’s no doubt Candlelight will put on a show romantic enough for a Bridgerton plotline, with venues including Malaga’s Carmen Thyssen Museum and Madrid’s Circulo de Bellas Artes.

Concerts will take place in Bilbao, A Coruña, Alicante, Almeria, Sevilla, Granada, Barcelona, Madrid, Burgos, Gran Canaria, Mallorca, Zaragoza, Valladolid and Malaga.

Described as the ‘event of the year’ it is sure to be a magical evening equal to any ton ball. 

Tickets for ‘Candlelight: Bridgerton Highlights’, are already available so grab yours now.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

