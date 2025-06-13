New luxury pads in Sevilla will have ‘views of La Giralda and the Plaza de Espana’

A NEW luxury residential project, El Prado, is set to transform a previously condemned building site in the heart of Sevilla, promising to generate over €50 million in business for developer ABU Group. The development will feature 53 new homes.

Located between the streets of Diego de Riano and Virgen de la Sierra, the project occupies the site of a 1955 building that was demolished at the end of 2023 due to severe structural problems.

The block had been declared uninhabitable, leading to the eviction of its residents.

ABU Group engaged in two years of negotiations with the former owners of the site. An agreement was reached whereby the 25 families who previously resided in the condemned building ceded the land rights in exchange for new, custom-built homes provided by the developer.

The optimised design of ‘El Prado’ will now accommodate an additional 28 homes beyond those allocated to the former residents. These units will range from one to five bedrooms, each featuring large terraces, living rooms, kitchens, and master bedrooms.

