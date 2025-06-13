13 Jun, 2025
13 Jun, 2025 @ 18:00
Hundreds of extra police officers will boost summer safety in Costa Blanca tourist spots

by
596 EXTRA Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional officers will be brought in to boost security over the summer in the Valencian Community.

‘Operation Verano’ runs between July 1 and August 31, with a total of 7,300 personnel involved across the region.

The government delegate to the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabe, said: ”Summer is a key time for the tourist sector which is why police operations aim to provide effective protection and security so that everybody can have a good and safe time.”

BERNABE MEETS OFFICERS

“We want to increase citizen security in tourist areas to minimise risks associated with common crime and cybercrime and to help victims more quickly and effectively,” she added.

Surveillance and preventive controls will be increased on roads, stations, ports, airports, hotels, beaches and campsites.

Extra resources will also be deployed at large gatherings including major fiestas and music festivals.

The DGT traffic authority and the Interior Ministry will also be running summer campaigns to promote road safety at a time when accident rates increase.

As in previous years, the DGT will have special operations at weekends and long weekends- especially on the traditional summer departure and return dates.

It has also planned road safety initiatives to curb driving with excess alcohol and drugs, as well as targeting motorists who break speed limits.

Alex Trelinski

