Police officers strip off to rescue bather while another drowns at busy Costa Blanca resort with no lifeguards

A 70-YEAR-OLD man drowned at Torrevieja’s Playa del Cura on Tuesday and hours later a man aged 71 was saved by Guardia Civil officers at La Mata.

Despite large numbers of locals and tourists enjoying the city’s beaches in early June, Torrevieja does not start its summer lifeguard service until Sunday,

Emergency services were notified by multiple callers at 12.53pm about the incident at Playa del Cura.

PLAYA DEL CURA

Bathers pulled a man out of the water after he got into difficulty very close to the shore.

With no lifeguards on duty, it was left to beach goers to give the 70-year-old a cardiac message with instructions passed on by phone.

Paramedics arrived but were unable to revive the man.

That was the second Torrevieja beach drowning this year, following a fatality at Los Naufragos on May 31, also involving a 70-year-old male.

Tuesday’s drama did not end at Playa del Cura, because the Guardia Civil officers received a call at 5.15pm that man was drowning at La Mata in the section overlooking Avenida de los Europeos.

Officers with the help of binoculars spotted a man floating on his back about 100 metres from the shore.

The sea conditions were not good in an area known for its strong currents.

Officers tore off their uniforms and jumped into the water to reach the unconscious man and got him to show.

During that time they started resuscitation manoeuvres and minutes later, the man, 71, regained consciousness and hugged the officers in appreciation.

Paramedics stabilised his condition and took him to Torrevieja Hospital.