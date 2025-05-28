Move over Sevilla: Spain’s new fourth-largest city is an unsung gem

AN ARAGON city built on the foundations of Romans, with more than 2000 years of history, is now Spain’s fourth-largest city.

Zaragoza overtook Seville’s population with just under 700,000 inhabitants in January 2024, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics.

It’s an epic city to explore with two stunning cathedrals including the colossal Basilica del Pilar, a fortified Islamic palace, Renaissance-style luxury houses, and artworks from Francisco de Goya.

READ MORE: Natural hot springs and therapeutic treatments, Spain’s Zaragoza could be your next spa getaway

The city is easily accessible via the international airport, and a high-speed train station.

The capital of the autonomous community of Aragon, Zaragoza sits at the crossroads of Barcelona to the east and Madrid to the west.

Climb the Basilica lookout tower of San Francisco de Borja to view out across the city’s horizon.

Nearby is the El Salvador Cathedral. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage site, and features fine examples of Aragonese Mudéjar art. Within its walls, you’ll also find an exquisite collection of Flemish tapestries from the 11th-17th centuries.

The Aljafería Palace, built in the 11th century as a pleasure palace for the Saraqusta taifa kings, is also a UNESCO site.

With its hustling and bustling population,the city is sure to delight your imagination with all that’s to be discovered within its streets.

Madrid remains Spain’s most populous city with 3.4 million inhabitants, followed by Barceona (1.6 million) and Valencia (820,000).

READ MORE: Political row breaks out as Zaragoza and Seville vie to be proclaimed the fourth-biggest city in Spain