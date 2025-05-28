3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Golf with pool – € 349,950

We bring to the market a charming, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse, situated in Valle Verde. Located within the renowned Mijas Golf resort, adjacent to the golf course, the pretty urbanisation is adorned with fruit trees and manicured gardens. The well maintained community offers a large community pool, plus ample, gated parking with security cameras. The tranquil area is easily accessible. Within a 10 minute drive you have the bustling town and sweeping coastline of Fuengirola. Alternatively within a short drive you have the pretty and increasingly popular coastal town of to La Cala de Mijas… See full property details

Townhouse

Mijas Golf, Málaga

3 beds 2 baths

€ 349,950