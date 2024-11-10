Pictured: Inside Malaga’s first ever cat cafe that’s home to 17 adorable moggies

THIS is Malaga’s first ever cat cafe home to 17 adorable kitties.

Ever dreamed of having a pet but your landlord won’t let you? Or maybe the cost is just too high?

This venue may have the purrfect solution- the city’s first ever cat cafe.

Photo: The Olive Press

Paws for a Moment is a tranquil space in the middle of bustling central Malaga, with dozens of furry friends.

Most of the 17 cats have been rescued from difficult circumstances, including former alleycats and abuse victims.

Photo: The Olive Press

The two-year-old Persian Dobby was locked in his former owner’s house after they passed away unexpectedly.

Meanwhile, Apollo is a Ukraine refugee who still struggles with PTSD symptoms.

Then there’s Tripod, a three -year-old European short hair found under a car in Alicante.

Not all the cats have traumatic pasts, with Bidet named after his favourite lounge spot and Pepito quickly becoming the ‘boss’ of the cafe.

At the cafe’s opening event, owner Michael Buenaventura said: “This is not a place of business but a community where animals and humans come together.”

All the cats are well cared for by a specialised team of vets and handlers, free to roam the cafe’s extensive premises.

Photo: The Olive Press

Inside, there’s a meeting room, plenty of desks and comfy armchairs nestled between scratching posts, play areas and overhead exploration routes.

On the patio, there is lots of room for the cats to explore with an enriching fountain and lots of toys.

Photo: The Olive Press

Even if you’re tired of your feline friends (unlikely, we know), there’s human-only spaces out on the terrace so you can enjoy a coffee with a curious kitty trying to get a lick.

Likewise, if the cats ever tire of you there is a private room at the back where they can chill.

If you really fall for one of the kitties, you can request to adopt them and bring them to their forever home.

Photo: The Olive Press

Paws also runs a series of special events like cat yoga, painting workshops and concerts.

In future, they hope to run therapy programmes for local charities, teens and even rehabilitated prisoners.

Photo: The Olive Press

To spend an hour in the cafe, Paws for a Moment charges €12 or €25 for the private office.

It is open from 9am in the morning until 12pm at night at the Plaza de Uncibay, 8, Planta 1, Oficina 1 – 29008 Málaga.