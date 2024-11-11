The health of one in eight people is compromised by excess weight

Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital offers an Integrated Obesity Unit providing expert, personalised treatment for each case

OBESITY is a chronic condition characterised by an excess of body fat, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and other severe health problems.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in eight people worldwide is obese. Recognising the significant impact of this silent disease, Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has established an Integrated Obesity Unit to provide expert, personalised care for each patient.

“This medical platform consists of professionals from various specialties, including nutritionists, dietitians, endocrinologists, digestive specialists, surgeons, and psychologists, allowing for a comprehensive approach,” explains Dr. Javier Padillo, senior consultant for the project.

This coordinated, multidisciplinary model ensures that patients are supported throughout the process by a team of experts and have access to cutting-edge techniques for treating obesity. “The strategic design of this unit allows each specialist to provide the latest technology and scientific advancements in their field. This way, we maintain a fully updated approach to obesity treatment, whether it be bariatric surgery, endoscopic treatment, or the latest medications,” said Dr. Padillo.

While obesity’s primary causes are unbalanced diets or sedentary lifestyles, a portion of cases stems from hormonal origins.

The goal of the Integrated Obesity Unit is to understand the root causes of weight issues to determine the most appropriate intervention. The treatment pathway begins with an endocrinological evaluation. “This helps us identify the real reason behind the excess weight and decide on the steps needed to restore the patient’s health. Not all obesity diagnoses are alike, nor should they be treated similarly.

“Surgery may be appropriate for one patient, yet entirely counterproductive for others, especially if there are nutritional deficiencies or a high life-risk factor. Fortunately, there are many options to address and manage excess weight,” explained Dr. Rida Nagib Raya, head of the hospital’s Endocrinology and Nutrition Service.

Currently, two surgical techniques account for 80-90% of Bariatric Surgery interventions: the gastric sleeve and gastric bypass. Dr. Daniel Palomo, a specialist in General and Digestive Surgery, describes each: “The first reduces the stomach size, facilitating weight loss by limiting stomach capacity. The second, gastric bypass, is often recommended for more obese patients with diabetes. This technique re-routes food, reduces stomach size, and shortens the intestine, resulting in consistent outcomes.”

For non-surgical procedures, the most common techniques are the Apollo and Endoscopic Gastric Sleeve. Quirónsalud Marbella’s Digestive System Service is one of the most experienced units in the province for both. Dr. Alfonso Alcalde, a specialist in the service, highlights the importance of this option for patients unable to undergo surgery. “These endoscopic techniques allow for body mass reduction before surgery to decrease morbidity and potential post-surgical complications.”

Quirónsalud Marbella’s Integrated Obesity Unit bases its practices on clinical guidelines, offering patients the most suitable path to achieve their health goals. Throughout the process, patients are equipped with tools to adopt new, healthy lifestyle habits.

Quirónsalud in Andalucía

Quirónsalud Group operates seven hospitals in Andalucía, located in Málaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cádiz), two in Sevilla, Córdoba, and Huelva, along with 18 specialty and diagnostic centers and a surgical day hospital, making it the leading private healthcare provider in the region.

