11 Nov, 2024
11 Nov, 2024 @ 16:09
Fears for missing 15-year-old girl in Spain: Nicole vanished from major city over two weeks ago

A NATIONWIDE appeal has been launched to track down a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nicole M.S. (pictured above) has been not been seen since October 23, according to the National Centre for Missing Persons in Spain.

The teenager was last seen in the northwestern city of Salamanca, in Castilla y Leon.

She is described as measuring 1.6m tall and weighing 50kg.

The girl was last seen wearing black leggings and a pair of large, black-rimmed glasses.

The Ministry of the Interior has asked for public collaboration so that anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of the minor can help in the search.

Anyone with information can call the 091 number for the Policia Nacional or the 116000 number for the Anar Foundation.

Laurence Dollimore

