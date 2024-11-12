12 Nov, 2024
12 Nov, 2024 @ 10:11
··
1 min read

Desperate search for Gracie, 14, who vanished near Spain’s Benidorm seven days ago

by

AN appeal has been launched to find a 14-year-old girl who disappeared exactly a week ago.

Gracie Mai was last seen in the town of Calpe in Alicante on November 5.

The area is hugely popular with the British expat community and is just a 25-minute drive north of Benidorm.

The SOS Desaparecidos missing persons charity was unable to confirm to the Olive Press whether or not Gracie is British.

Gracie measures 1.65m tall, is slim, with brown, long hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the 112 emergency number.

Alternatively they can ring the SOS Desaparecidos line on 649 952 957.

