13 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Nov, 2024 @ 13:29
··
1 min read

Emergency evacuations reach Spain’s Costa del Sol: The critical advice that could save your life if your home starts to flood

by

THE scale of the emergency evacuations in Malaga province are being expanded directly into the heart of the Costa del Sol.

At least 15 people so far have been moved from homes in Benalmadena after a wall to collapsed in the urbanisation Don Marcos, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia.

It follows on from the 3,000 who were relocated from residences near the Guadalhorce river in Alora and Campanillas to sports centres in the city.

READ MORE: Watch: Flooding begins across Spain’s Malaga as red-level rain storms and hail batter the Costa del Sol

The coastline in Benalmadena in the Costa del Sol

The whole Costa del Sol and Axarquia regions have been placed under an ‘extreme risk’ red alert due to severe rainfall between 10am and 11.59pm today.

Emergencias 112 Andalucia advises: “If your home is flooding, get out of basements and ground floors immediately. Disconnect all electrical appliances and use torches where possible.

“If you are forced to evacuate your home, grab your personal documentation (passports, identity cards) and a small first aid kit.”

READ MORE: Malaga Airport operating ‘as normal’: Travellers urged to check with airlines as Costa del Sol hit with weather red-alert and flash floods 

Planes are currently in holding patterns above Malaga airport unable to land because of the flooding

It comes as flood waters begin to encroach upon Malaga airport and a number of flights have been affected.

Currently, Lufthansa flights from both Frankfurt and Munich are in holding patterns in the storm skies above the airport, as well as an Air France flight from Paris and a Swiss Air plane from Zurich.

Torre del Mar is proving itself to be a potential ground zero for Costa del Sol flooding after dozens of videos showed drains were already overflowing and filling roads with water by 11am.

Meanwhile, in nearby In Velez-Malaga, muddy floodwater was filmed gushing over railings and filling up streets. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Brits stunned by TORNADO in Marbella as video shows moment swirling column of air lands on popular tourist beach during red-level storms

Next Story

Travellers urged to ‘check with airlines’ as flood waters approach Malaga Airport and planes are trapped in holding patterns above the Costa del Sol

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

These are the Malaga towns most at risk from flooding during red-level rain storms

AS DANA rolls into Malaga, these are the towns most

Watch: Bizarre moment man washes his car during life-threatening rain storms in southern Spain

A MAN has been caught on camera diligently washing his