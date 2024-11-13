Watch: Bizarre moment man washes his car during life-threatening rain storms in southern Spain

A MAN has been caught on camera diligently washing his car amid red-alert rain storms on the Costa del Sol.

The video, filmed in La Rincon de Malaga, shows a neighbour zooming in on a man at a pressure car wash as the rain is lashing down.

“We’ve just noticed this gentleman washing his car – how on earth could anyone think of doing that?” the woman filming says with a chuckle.

“This isn’t normal. The storm brings out every lunatic – look at the sea!” she continues.

The wacky behaviour follows on from the red alert weather warning that was in place for the whole of the Costa del Sol and Axarquia regions.

Residents have been warned of ‘extreme risk’ due to severe rainfall between 10am and 11.59pm today.

Emergencias 112 Andalucia advises: “If your home is flooding, get out of basements and ground floors immediately. Disconnect all electrical appliances and use torches where possible.

Rivers in the Malaga region have been gaining speed and power

“If you are forced to evacuate your home, grab your personal documentation (passports, identity cards) and a small first aid kit.”

At least 15 people so far have been moved from homes in Benalmadena after flooding caused a wall to collapse in the urbanisation Don Marcos, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia.

It follows on from the 3,000 who were relocated from residences near the Guadalhorce river in Alora and Campanillas to sports centres in the city.