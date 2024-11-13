13 Nov, 2024
13 Nov, 2024 @ 14:03
Watch: DANA reaches Alicante as flooding sparks road closures and worrying river surges

WAVES LASH AT DENIA

A DANA front has brought flooding to the north of Alicante province which is on an orange weather alert.

Three roads have been closed in the Marina Alta region while levels of the Girona and Gorgos rivers have risen.

Around 200 litres of water per m2 have accumulated over the last few hours.

READ MORE:

GIRONA RIVER AT EL VERGER

Javea has had up to 159 litres per m2 of rainfall followed by Gata de Gorgos with 124.4 litres and La Vall d’Ebo with 123 litres.

According to the DGT, the CV-723 in La Xara and the CV-729 in Rafol d’Almunia are impassable due to flooding.

Traffic jams have been reported at another blocked highway, the CV-734 at Gata de Gorgos.

11 streets in Denia have been closed and the city’s Torrecremada park has been shut.

Some streets in Javea have also been affected by flooding.

Municipal sources in La Vall d’Ebo have said that the Girona river which flows into Els Poblets is carrying ‘excess water’ but stressed ‘there is no danger for now’.

Wind gusts of up to 84 km/hour were recorded in Denia on Wednesday morning with sea waves reaching four metres on local beaches.

20 municipalities in the area decided to close schools and colleges as a precaution.

