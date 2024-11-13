Watch: Chaos in Malaga as roads and hospitals fill with water and drivers are told to ‘jump out of their car if being swept away’ by red-level floods

A RED-LEVEL storm is wreaking havoc across Malaga and the Costa del Sol today.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes along the Guadalhorce riverbed as ‘extreme rainfall’ batters the region.

The red warning from state weather agency Aemet is in place until at least 11.59pm on Wednesday.

#Dana En Málaga, en la zona del estadio de fútbol de La Roselada ya hay calles completamente inundadas.



Muchísima precaución ??????



Sanchez Bonilla mazón gota fría alerta roja pic.twitter.com/oyZsDDQTNE — A Santa Compaña (@barrio_art43051) November 13, 2024

The evacuations have now even been extended to coastal towns like Benalmadena, after beginning inland in Alora, Pizarra, Alhuarin de la Torre and elsewhere.

Meteorologists predict at least 120mm of rain will fall per square metre, with some areas at more of a flood risk than others.

Footage shared online this afternoon showed how the Hospital Clinico in Malaga is already filling up with water.

Meanwhile, muddy flood water has been seen filling up roads across the coast, including in Velez-Malaga and Torre del Mar.

It comes after people were advised to ‘abandon their cars’ in the event that they are suddenly swept away by river surges.

The advice was given in a tweet by the Junta de Andalucia overnight.

Advice from the Junta telling people to ‘immediately’ abandon their vehicles if surprised by rapids

In a list of recommendations it said: “If you are suprised by a water surge while inside your car, prepare yourself to abandon the vehicle immediately when the water rises above the wheel’s axis.”

It follows the deadly DANA floods in Valencia on October 29, which saw countless drivers swept away in their vehicles, leading to scores of deaths.

Schools across Malaga province are closed today as a safety precaution.

Travellers have been advised to keep an eye on flights and trains, with some disruption expected.

Among the chaos today was a tornado which landed on the Costa del Sol resort of Marbella.

In footage shared online, the swirling column of air can be seen approaching a popular tourist beach from the Mediterranean sea.

In one clip, it is seen going right up to the shore of Playa de Cable before making contact with the sand.

Surprised Brits can be heard in the background of the clip commenting on the tornado’s development.

The clip was uploaded to popular community Instagram page Marbellasequeja.

It comes as flooding has already begun across Malaga as the red-level weather event gets well and truly underway.

The whole Costa del Sol and Axarquia regions have been warned they are under an ‘extreme risk’ due to severe rainfall between 10am and 11.59pm today.

In Velez-Malaga, muddy floodwater was filmed gushing over railings and filling up streets.

In Torre del Mar, video footage shared onlines showed how drains were already overflowing and filling roads with water by 11am.

There was rather a late start to the predicted downpours along parts of the Costa del Sol this morning – with many wondering if the meteorologists had overegged it.

A red alert had been activated for heavy rainfall from 10am on Wednesday, with it scheduled to last for the entire day.

However in some areas, including San Pedro in Marbella, by the time 10am had come and gone, not a drop had fallen.

But that soon changed by around 10.30am, when the deluge began to plummet from the sky.

Lluvia torrencial con granizo en Vélez Málaga a las 10:40 pic.twitter.com/CumGikT3QM — Valentín (@valengg83) November 13, 2024

Cártama pueblo, ahora mismo. Lluvia intensa y tormenta eléctrica pic.twitter.com/LiCv5O3wth — Jerome (@JeromeA85) November 13, 2024

Videos shared online show buckets of rain filling up apartment terraces while lightning strikes above.

Schools across Malaga province have been suspended today as a precaution.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have been evacuated from several towns along the Guadalhorce riverbed.

These include Alora, Pizarra and Alhauarin de le Torre.

Residents are advised to avoid all unnecessary travel and to keep updated with the latest news.