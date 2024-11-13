Watch: Rain gushes out of ceiling in El Corte Ingles in Malaga amid severe flooding sparked by red-level storms

MALAGA locals have captured the shocking moment water begins to flood through the roof in the city’s El Corte Ingles amid red level storm warnings.

As DANA storms begin to batter Malaga province, shocking videos have emerged showing the initial damage.

One video showed water gushing from the roof of El Corte Ingles, damaging products and flooding the shop floor.

It follows videos showing the storerooms of the shop inundated with water as workers try to take stock of the situation.

Outside, the stairs to the department store are covered with water, as vehicles struggle to get by.