Missing German brother Thomas, 34, is found ‘alive and well’ after vanishing from Madrid

A 34-year-old man (pictured above) has been found alive and well after not being heard from since landing in Madrid last Saturday.

Thomas’s sister Jessica Wolf launched an urgent appeal on social media after discovering his credit card had been cleared out ‘despite him having enough cash to get by on.’

The worried sibling, from Germany, said she had been in touch with police and missing persons charity SOS Desaparecidos.

However she wrote to the Olive Press today: “He has been found, thank you!”

In her previous appeal she wrote: “I’m looking for my brother (34years, 1,96m), he landed in Madrid last Saturday. He wanted to look for a cheap hostel under €30. Since then I haven’t heard from him.

“Sunday at Direction Carabanchel the last time the entire possible remaining amount was debited from the credit card, even though he still had enough cash with him. His native language is German and Polish.

“He also speaks English, Russian and Spanish very well. His phone is shut off. Maybe someone saw him? Thank you very much! I wrote a an e-mail to the police, SOS, to report a missing person.”