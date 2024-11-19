The UK reassures Gibraltar of its ‘unwavering commitment’ to defending the Rock’s self-determination after it ceded the Chagos Islands to Mauritius

GIBRALTAR has ‘very much welcomed’ the United Kingdom’s reiteration of its ‘unwavering commitment’ to the self-determination of British Overseas Territories at the start of a week-long series of meetings in London.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty moved to reassure the UK’s far-flung territories last night after the new Labour government ceded sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius last month.

Doughty said: “They are a very valuable part of the British family and we will support them and defend their right to self-determination.

The announcement was made at a pre-meeting dinner to mark the beginning of the Joint Ministerial (JIC) Council, which has welcomed elected leaders and ministers from across the 14 Overseas Territories to London.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was present at the dinner at the UK’s Foreign Office along with the Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Professor John Cortes and the Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez.

His government said: “[We] very much welcome the unwavering commitment to the right to self-determination of the new UK Government which Minister Doughty has already made clear.”

It comes after the governments of both Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands were spooked by Keir Starmer’s decision to hand over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to British former colony Mauritius.

The governments of both territories put out statements reaffirming that the decision would have no bearing on their futures amid sovereignty disputes with Spain and Argentina respectively.

Hosted by the Minister for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, Doughty will tackle a number of issues throughout the week, with growth, climate, security, governance, and transparency at the top of the agenda.

“The UK’s long-standing partnership with the Overseas Territories is greatly valued by this government,” he said in his speech.

“Alongside our deep people-to-people ties and shared history, the Overseas Territories make strong economic contributions, oversee 94% of Britain’s unique species and key marine and terrestrial ecosystems, and extend Britain’s global presence across a range of strategically important regions.

“Many are also on the frontline of the impacts of climate change.”

Overseas Territories present at the meeting will include Anguilla, Ascension, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn, the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia, St Helena, Tristan da Cunha and the Turks and Caicos Islands.