This is the ‘pizza technique’ being used by squatters in Spain to target YOUR empty homes

SQUATTERS have been a scourge on Spain’s property market for years, with countless horror stories having been reported by the Olive Press.

Unfortunately, under current laws, it remains easier than ever to take over someone’s property, with empty holiday apartments among the most at-risk.

The Olive Press last year reported how a British homeowner was brutally attacked by squatters after discovering they had installed themselves into his Costa del Sol apartment.

If squatters can prove they have been inside a home for over 48 hours, they can legally claim they have a right to stay, setting up a months or even years-long court battle with the homeowner.

That could all change next year after a bill amendment was approved last week which would fast-track all squatter eviction cases – however the law must receive final approval and is unlikely to come into force until at least January 2025.

According to Madrid-based newspaper La Razon, one of the latest methods being used by so-called ‘okupas’ is simply ordering a pizza.

The squatters order a pizza at the address they want to take over. They stop the delivery man in the doorway or on the landing of the stairs and pay for said pizza.

After this, they disappear for a couple of days, and then come back and squat the home.

When police arrive after being called by neighbours or homeowners, they show the receipt for the pizza delivery to ‘prove’ they have been in the house for more than 48 hours.

This prevents police from being able to evict them immediately, forcing the owner to go through the courts.

While 80% of the time it takes an average of four to nine months to secure an eviction, it many cases it can take years.

Many squatters know how to manipulate the law and will file appeals and claim a ‘vulnerable’ status in a bid to delay the process.

Many of the targeted homes are in areas with backlogged courts, slowing down the process even more.

The current law also grants special protection if squatters have children. It requires the involvement of social services, further complicating the legal proceedings.