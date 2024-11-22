22 Nov, 2024
22 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alicante / Alacant city – € 569,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alicante / Alacant city - € 569

Villa

Alicante / Alacant, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 569,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alicante / Alacant city - € 569,000

This magnificent two-story villa, located on the prestigious Escultor Adrian Carrillo street in Alicante, offers an unparalleled living space for those looking to combine comfort and natural beauty. With three spacious bedrooms, this home is ideal for families or those who enjoy having additional space for guests or a home office.On the first floor, you will find a spacious living room that opens onto a private terrace. The modern kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, and the adjacent dining room offers a perfect setting for family dinners and social gatherings.The upper floor… See full property details

