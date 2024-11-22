Migrant arrivals at the Canary Islands to break record for second year running: 10% estimated to die on the journey to Spain

THE Canary Islands are on track to break their record for the number of undocumented migrants coming to the islands for the second year running.

Over 39,000 have reached the islands by mid-November this year, while 39,910 arrived in all of 2023 – which in turn was a 154% increase on 2022.

The NGO Caminando Fronteras states that 4,808 people died in boats heading to the Canary Islands just from January to May.

It is a figure that, for less than half the year, already represents around 10% of the total that will arrive throughout the whole year.

Spanish Red Cross staff at the port of La Restinga. A total of 358 people arrived in a course of 3 hours to the Canary Island El Hierro. Photo by Ximena Borrazas

It makes Spain’s Atlantic islands the epicentre of arrivals by sea in all of the EU, according to Frontex, as increased border security on mainland Africa and in other European frontiers have forced them to seek alternative routes.

The overall numbers have surged dramatically since 2020, when only 2,000 illegal migrants managed to make the perilous crossing, which can take several days depending on the departure point.

It has put a significant strain on the islands’ resources, with authorities struggling to provide adequate shelter, food, and medical care for the growing number of migrants.

Smuggling networks are taking advantage of the instability in the Sahel region, particularly in Mali, to lure desperate migrants to Europe.

Many are willing to risk their lives to flee conflict, poverty, and political turmoil and seek a better future in Europe.

In September, a shipwreck off the coast of the Canary Islands claimed the lives of at least 63 people.

As the crisis shows no signs of abating, policy makers are calling for international cooperation to address the root causes of migration and to provide safe and legal pathways for those seeking asylum.