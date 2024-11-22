Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, Leading the Way in Hair Transplantation

The Marbella centre incorporates the most advanced procedure that eradicates baldness in 8 hours, with no scars, and excellent results.

IN its mission to offer a portfolio of excellent and unique services in the area, Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has just announced the launch of a new specialised Hair Health Unit, providing patients with comprehensive, expert solutions for all hair-related conditions.

This healthcare project is part of the new medical proposal from the Clínica Dermatológica Internacional (CDI), which has opened a new branch in collaboration with the Marbella centre. The unit is led by one of the leading experts in the field, Dr. Luis Roberto Trivellini. A global authority in hair transplantation, he is known for developing the innovative Long Hair F.U.E. technique, of which he is the pioneer.

This is the only procedure in the world that allows hair transplantation in long hair, avoiding shaving, and performing the surgery in an undetectable manner, as it is minimally invasive and leaves no scars. “Over the last 20 years, there have been continuous advancements in hair transplant techniques. The early techniques have led to what we do today, which is the innovative F.U.E. (Follicular Unit Extraction) technique,” explained Dr Trivellini.

He added: “We extract follicular units without making any cuts in the scalp. That is, through a device and very precise technique, each follicular unit is extracted and re-implanted in the areas without hair, achieving a completely natural result with no scars. The patient can return to their social and work life a few days after the transplant.”

Another advantage of the F.U.E. technique is that it is performed under local anaesthesia in the treated area, so the patient can read, watch a movie, work on their laptop, or simply relax and listen to music.

Dr Trivellini said: “The session usually lasts between four and eight hours, depending on the number of follicular units to be transplanted. In any case, we always make sure the patient feels comfortable and relaxed.”

The creation of this new Hair Health Unit is part of the specialised medical offering from Clínica Dermatológica Internacional (CDI), recently launched on the Costa del Sol, aiming to provide a comprehensive service for skin care, from general dermatology to specialised treatments in Aesthetic Medicine and newly added capillary treatments.

The driving force behind CDI is Dr Ricardo Ruiz, head of the Dermatology Department at the Ruber Internacional Hospital, who has created the first centre in Spain offering combined clinical, surgical, oncological, paediatric, and reconstructive dermatology, with specific operating rooms for skin cancer treatment and hair transplants, as well as a pathology lab and a genetics unit.

It is important to note that CDI is currently the only clinic in Spain with its own pathology lab. “In this field, we are proud to highlight that we are experts in the approach and treatment of skin cancer, particularly due to our experience in performing Mohs surgery, a technique that, in addition to removing the affected area, allows us to thoroughly and precisely analyse the affected tissue during the procedure,” said Dr Ignacio Castaño Uhagón, coordinator of CDI in Marbella.

The Aesthetic Medicine department is led by Dr Natalia Cárdenas. A member of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine, she specialises in minimally invasive procedures that produce natural results.

“At our clinic, we don’t aim to transform, but rather to enhance each patient’s natural beauty,” explained Dr. Cárdenas. “We use advanced protocols with injectables and laser techniques to achieve subtle but meaningful improvements,” she adds.

The professional team is complemented by the exclusivity of the facilities, located in a privileged area of Marbella. Situated on the beachfront, on the sixth floor of the Singlehome building, patients visiting the clinic are assured of being treated in a safe hospital environment.

