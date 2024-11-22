22 Nov, 2024
22 Nov, 2024 @ 13:00
Valencia flood disaster death toll rises to 221 with seven people still reported missing

THE Valencia flood death toll has risen by one to 221 according to figures from the Data Integration Centre.

The increase comes after the discovery of a woman’s body in La Torre to the south of Valencia City.

Authorities put the count of missing people at seven- down by one after a person was located.

219 of the flood victims have been identified- 170 by fingerprints, 45 by DNA analysis and four by hospital identification when they were alive.

Two bodies are pending identification, namely that of the woman found in La Torre on Thursday, and another female victim discovered the previous day in Torrent.

The families of the 219 identified victims have been able to receive their bodies and hold funeral services.

