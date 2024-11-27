27 Nov, 2024
27 Nov, 2024 @ 17:13
··
1 min read

Watch: Michael Barrymore, 72, enjoys his ‘new life’ in Spain as he shares video updates on TikTok

by

MICHAEL Barrymore has shared a series of videos showing his ‘new life’ in Spain after making a permanent move to Barcelona.

The British former TV star, 72, moved near Montserrat and recently bought a new puppy called Lara, who has won a legion of fans on social media.

It follows years of unanswered questions over the death of Stuart Lubbock, who was found unresponsive in the pool of Barrymore’s Essex home back in March 2001.

Last year, Essex Police said it would ‘never stop’ investigating the death of the 31-year-old, which to this day has seen no one charged.

In a video posted on Monday called ‘Week 1 in Barcelona’, Barrymore said: “I said I was homesick but I realise now I was just fearful.

“What I really want is for our new life to work out. I’ve got into a bit of a routine now which is helping me to settle, I take Lara (his dog) for a walk to the beach every morning and then we find somewhere to have something to eat, a coffee or go for a walk around the town.”

My new life in the sun

Week 1 in Barcelona

My first full week here

In newer clips, he is seen registering Lara at his local vet, making her ‘officially Spanish’.

He is also seen enjoying short trips to Girona and Sitges, the latter of which he said he is ‘really enjoying.’

