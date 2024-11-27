Toll road charges on Spain’s Costa del Sol will be reduced- but not for everyone

TOLL charges on the AP-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol are set to be reduced for regular users who are workers and students.
The pledge comes from the government’s sub-delegate in Malaga, Javier Salas, who said the Ministry of Transport will formally make the proposal on Thursday.
Tomorrow sees two meetings to discuss mobility in Malaga province involving the national and Andaucia government as well as councils from the Costa del Sol and Campo de Gibraltar areas.
Javier Salas said: “The Spanish government has already said that it would study the proposal and that is what it is going to bring to the meeting, which we promised to do,”
There’s been widespread criticism of toll charging as other roads like the A-7 suffer from congestion, especially during holiday periods.
In recent months, the Alicante by-pass motorway saw toll charges scrapped for a limited time- much to the chagrin of AP-7 users down on the Costa del Sol.
Salas reiterated that a previous mobility meeting in July saw the government commit itself to studying an AP-7 subsidy as well as fully backing the introduction a coastal train service which will also be discussed on Thursday.