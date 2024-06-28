28 Jun, 2024 @ 15:01
28 Jun, 2024 @ 16:29
·
1 min read

Malaga plans to approve the Costa del Sol train project and elimination of toll roads within a year

THE Costa del Sol train is set to be approved by Malaga as it also promises to remove toll roads within 12 months. 

The Junta has announced they are set to approve the Costa del Sol Ordnance Plan within a year. 

This will mean the removal of AP-7 toll roads and the beginning of the coastal train project. 

The final document was presented in a meeting between Junta representatives in Malaga capital today. 

Local mayors have recently pushed for new plans for the Costa del Sol train

The train is expected to stop in Marbella, Estepona and the Campo de Gibraltar. 

Meanwhile, the AP-7 will become free for public use with a lane reserved for public transport. 

According to the director for Land Ordenance of the Department for Growth, Jose Andres Moreno, the opening of the AP-7 will ‘give opportunities to develop the area’. 

He also commented on the train, saying that ‘debates’ are needed with the Ministry for Transport to define the ‘key aspects’ of this infrastructure. 

It comes after the Minister for Transport and Sustainability Movement announced a working group would take place to consider the viability of the project.  

The Junta Minister for Development, Rocio Diaz also advised the central Spanish government to ‘listen’ to the needs of local communities in the run up to the next general election. 

“You need to listen to us and what we’re feeling, we need to establish what we want to do with studies,” she said. 

“We have an opportunity to improve mobility in Malaga province and it’s not something we can take for granted…we have to take a step forward…this is reflected in the Costa del Sol ordinance document, which includes the coastal train and the removal of the roll road to improve mobility in the area.”

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

