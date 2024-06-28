Pictured: Tourist, 26, whose throat was slit while protecting his sister from being robbed in Spain’s Barcelona – as tributes pour in for budding sportsman

TRIBUTES have poured in for a young Colombian sportsman who suffered a fatal stab wound to the neck in Spain’s Barcelona, reportedly when he was trying to protect his sister from being robbed.

The incident happened earlier this week during the traditional San Juan celebrations in the Catalan capital, at around 4am on Monday morning.

According to police sources, 26-year-old Colombian national Eric Lopez Martinez died after facing up to an Algerian man who was trying to steal from his sister.

Eric Lopez Martinez, who was stabbed to death in Barcelona.

A fight ensued, according to a report in online newspaper Levante, and the victim was stabbed in the neck. He died almost instantaneously despite efforts by emergency crews to revive him.

The alleged aggressor was detained shortly after by the local police.

The tragic incident has prompted widespread reaction both in Spain and in Lopez’s native Colombia.

According to Colombian media outlet El Tiempo, Lopez was from La Buitrera. “You will always be present in our hearts,” was the message sent from residents of his home town.

His relatives told reporters that he was a happy and affectionate young man, that he was very sporty, and enjoyed adrenaline sports such as paragliding, which was his professional occupation.

In honour of the youngster, a meeting of paragliders was organised in Colombia.

“Some day I will reach you in heaven,” was the emotional tribute paid to the young victim by his grandfather, during the event.